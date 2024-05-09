Meek Mill Praises Drake & Kendrick Lamar In Confusing Twitter Rant 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill famously lost a rap battle to Drake, and now he’s weighing in on the simmering feud between his former rival and Kendrick Lamar.

While Meek Mill is no stranger to lyrical warfare, having famously beefed with Drake among others, he has said very little about the ongoing battle between his former nemesis and Kendrick Lamar.

However, on Wednesday (May 8), Meek decided to weigh in with his two cents in a highly confusing social media rant. He began by claiming he wouldn’t mention Drake before reeling off his own accolades.

He posted a throwback clip of DJ Drama comparing Meek and Drake during a 2023 episode of The Jay Hill Podcast. Drama, who had tension with Meek over the years, disagreed with Hill that the Philly rapper is the Jay-X of the younger generation.

While Drama conceded that Meek “is more connected to the streets,” he claimed Drake was the new Jay-Z. “The way Drake touches culture is that way Hov touched culture,” he added.

Sharing the clip, Meek Mill wrote, “I give yall my honest without speaking on drake,” before detailing his cultural impact.

I give yall my honest without speaking on drake …. Bike life culture “meek billionaire culture connected to rap … really been through poverty the system “meek” really changing laws “meek” showed the most new artist love with my platform “meek” https://t.co/vtEe2eDOhF — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 9, 2024 “I really changed like 4 laws that really help stop the cycle of probation for the average person coming up in our culture! Through Mike Rubin and Kevin hart I’ve donated and help bring millions to the city of Philadelphia! We have real job fairs with reform!” he added.

In another post on X (formerly Twitter), Meek Mill refused to allow his contributions to be downplayed. “I been in all the jungles lifting communities up for years,” he continued. “And my rap skills are incredible! Like really really good.”

Meek Mill Addresses Drake and Kendrick Lamar

Meek Mill then returned to Drake and Kendrick Lamar, despite previously insisting he wouldn’t speak on the OVO honcho. “They boy and Kendrick have their own lanes and qualities they great at also!” he declared.

Meanwhile, Meek also explained that he’s had no PR officer for a while, which goes a long way to explaining some of his recent social media antics.