Meek Mill Praises Young Thug For Helping A Sexually Abused Kid

Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams faces a felony RICO indictment in his home state of Georgia. While the rap star deals with serious legal troubles, his “We Ball” collaborator Meek Mill celebrated him on social media.

In addition to the racketeering charges, this week saw Fulton County prosecutors file additional misdemeanor charges against Young Thug. On Tuesday afternoon, Meek Mill reacted to the news by sharing a personal story about Thugger.

“It was a kid that was keeping his lights on at a detention center and kept getting in trouble,” tweeted Meek. “We found out he was being raped by his uncle at night so he wanted the lights on. I called Thug. He stayed on the phone with him til sun up on [Facetime]!”

The Philadelphia-raised rapper added, “[Young Thug helping] that kid boost his confidence back up and get his head right was hero s### to me! All [of] this bad media, I just thought I’d say that!!!!”

Meek Mill later posted, “I was tryna say ‘thug’ stayed up to fix that kid’s broken soul when he heard about his situation from us helping the kid. He immediately used his platform to save a child and help him get confidence to rebuild [himself] for [hours]. That shouldn’t go in the dark!”

Both Young Thug & Meek Mill Have Had Run-Ins With The Law

Young Thug’s arrest in May halted his entertainment career. A judge denied the 31-year-old Atlanta native bail on multiple occasions. A judge also decided to keep fellow YSL recording artist, Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens, locked up with no bail for his RICO indictment.

Gunna and Young Thug are among two dozen defendants in Fulton County’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act case. Thug also faces drug and firearm charges. Both Slime Language album contributors maintain their innocence.

Meek Mill (born Robert Williams) has lived behind bars as well. In 2017, he famously served time in a Pennsylvania prison for violating his probation. The state’s Superior Court eventually overturned Meek’s 2008 firearm/drug conviction which led to that eight-year probation sentence.

