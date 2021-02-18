Meek Mill Reacts To Catching Heat Over Lyrics About Kobe Bryant’s Death

(AllHipHop News)
Once again, Meek Mill finds himself at the center of online controversy. Just this week, he was feuding with 6ix9ine and Wack 100. Now, some internet users are furious over lyrics attributed to the Philadelphia rapper. The bars namedrop five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Reportedly, a leaked snippet from an unreleased song by Meek and Lil Baby began making the rounds on social media. On the record, Meek supposedly dropped the line, “And if I ever lack, I’m going out with my choppa. It’ll be another Kobe.”
Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in the city of Calabasas, California last year. The news of the tragic accident shocked the world. Memorials for the victims were set up around the planet.
— NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) February 18, 2021
— Rich (@UptownDCRich) February 18, 2021
Meek’s name began trending on Twitter as a result of the snippet going viral on the platform. Many users slammed the “Dreams and Nightmares” spitter for disrespecting Bryant and his family.
Some of the tweets containing the brief audio have already been removed from the site because of copyright holder complaints. It is not clear if the rumored Meek Mill-Lil Baby collaboration will ever be released or whether a new version of the song without the Kobe reference will be the one officially made public.
It appears Meek responded to the significant backlash aimed at him on Twitter and other social networks. Around 2:30 am on Thursday, he tweeted, “Somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it… Y’all internet antics cannot stop me… S### like zombie land or something! Lol.”
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2021
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2021
Fourteen minutes later, Meek returned to Twitter to post another message. The new tweet seemed to suggest the Dream Chasers leader believes he is being targeted by some unnamed cabal. Meek wrote, “They paying to influence y’all now… [It’s] almost like mind control ‘wake up’ [upside-down face emoji].”
The leaked audio about Bryant arrived just days after Meek Mill blasted Wack 100. Meek’s now-deleted Instagram post mentioned the artist manager’s 2019 comments about slain Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle. Wack insisted that Hussle was not a legend and later doubled down on that statement.
At the time, Wack 100 was blasted by many Nipsey Hussle fans for what they saw as unnecessary disrespect directed towards a recently deceased person. Fourteen hours ago, Meek uploaded an image featuring a picture of Nipsey to his Instagram Story.