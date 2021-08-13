Meek Mill Receives Humanitarian Award And Ends Up Beefing With Tory Lanez

Meek Mill’s has been recognized by the Nelson Mandela Foundation and took to Instagram to celebrate posting a picture with the caption “Blessings.. I got “the Nelson Mandela humanitarian award” Thankyou Rip to the great Nelson Mandela”. He continued “ I ain’t grow up playing ball I had a smith & western* because where I’m […]

Pictured is the award and a Dream Chasers necklace highlighting the journey the Philly rapper has been on. Following very public struggles with the criminal justice system, Meek has been at the forefront of spearheading reform.

Meek helped to co-found the REFORM Alliance with Michael Rubin and Jay Z, an organization whose mission aims to transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing. The Dreams and Nightmares rapper has also worked with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam working to reform the state’s probation bill.

Meek’s fans and supporters responded in the comments with their congratulations and pride.

However, not everyone was quick to congratulate the rapper! Canadian artist Tory Lanez took a jab at Meek, commenting only to correct Meek’s spelling in the caption.

“Smith & Wesson,” he wrote in the comment section. Meek fired back with, “@torylanez It’s called ‘meek flow’ say congrats or something weirdo lol.”

Not content to leave it there, Lanez claps back with “@meekmill it wasn’t that deep … just ain’t want u to look dumb. Congrats tho bozo”

Meek has yet to respond to claims Tory Lanez stole his flow on the track “When Its Dark (E-NFT) 8-10-21′ Freestyle,” a diss to fellow Philly rapper, Cassidy. First Tory stole his flow now he’s trying to steal his joy!

Meek seems unbothered and instead dropped his “Mandela Freestyle.”