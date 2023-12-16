Meek Mill Reflects On Getting Emotional During Probation Reform Bill Signing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The REFORM Alliance co-founder says he needed to cry.

Meek Mill joined Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro for a bill signing ceremony on Friday (December 15). The Hip-Hop artist and the Democratic politician celebrated the passage of probation reform.

“We grew up in the streets. We try to be better, but they labeled us ‘felons,’ sent us back to jail,” Meek said at the event inside Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center. “I had to fight against that the whole time to gain my respect and be who I am today. And I’m proud of that.”

Meek Mill began to tear up as he spoke to the media. The Philadelphia-bred rapper spent many years on probation in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He now serves as a Co-Chair of the REFORM Alliance non-profit organization.

In addition, Meek Mill posted on Instagram about helping to get the bill passed in his home state. The 36-year-old Expensive Pain album creator also addressed his teary speech in a social media message.

“I don’t know how I cried on the news, I ain’t even cry in my cell! I needed that!” Meek shared on the X platform. In January 2023, then-Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf pardoned the Dream Chasers leader for prior state convictions.

As a Founding Partner of the REFORM Alliance alongside billionaires like Michael Rubin and Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, Meek Mill has played a role in assisting several states to pass criminal justice reform laws. REFORM also successfully lobbied legislatures in California, Michigan, Louisiana and Virginia.