Meek Mill Has Excuse For Low Sales Projections For Rick Ross Collab Album

Meek Mill may have a solution to low sales projections for rap artists.

Meek Mill has responded to the low sales projections he and Rick Ross’ collaborative project, Too Good To Be True, has received. According to HITS Daily Double, the project is expected to move between 30,000 and 35,000 first-week units.

In a string of tweets posted on Sunday (November 12) Meek addressed the projections. At the same time, he appeared to suggest that the business model within the music industry is the issue rather than the music itself.

“It’s says me and Ross on pace to sell 35k first week I would post if it said 350k…,” he wrote in part. Meek went on to outline his approach to remedying the issue, which is based in a direct-to-consumer or subscription business model.

“I’m too nice and rich to be rapping in a control music environment that’s why we dropping music on Fridays it’s doesn’t make sense …. Now we all own our music we getting the tech built to put people on our own musical subscriptions and we gone let direct to consumer see if rap if doing well.”

Neither Meek and Ross nor NBA YoungBoy are even close to securing a Top 10 debut based on the projections other releases are receiving. In fact, a rap act isn’t expected to take the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart at all. Instead, K-pop group Stray Kids are eying a No. 1 debut following the release of their ROCK-STAR LP.