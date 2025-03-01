Meek Mill Reveals LeBron James Advice As Fridayy Collab Trends

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Is this new Meek Mill feature really that tough?

Meek Mill has shared the advice he says LeBron James offered to him regarding his artistic direction amid the release of his new collaboration with Fridayy.

Following the release of the duo’s “Proud Of Me” collaboration from Fridayy’s Some Days I’m Good Some Days I’m Not album, Meek Mill’s Twitter mentions were flooded with reactions from users praising the potent concept behind the deep cut.

In particular, listeners are raving over Meek’s approach to addressing the death of his father—a burden the Philadelphia rapper shares with vocalist Fridayy, as well.

“MeekMill killed that jawn with Friday s### just gave me the chills,” a Twitter user wrote, to which Meek Mill replied, “The highest compliment from music to me is someone getting the chills!”



Following another users reply to the conversation thread Meek was having with different user separately, he dropped a bombshell by inserting NBA champion LeBron James into the mix.

“You gotta drop a whole tape of you talkingthat talk like that nbs,” a user wrote.

Meek replied, writing, “ LeBron told me that a while back.”

LeBron told me that a while back! https://t.co/GmWww2F7rz — MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 28, 2025

When it comes to how he’s dealing with the grief he feels, Meek revealed that even his closest loved ones had not heard the type of perspective he beared on his sleeve throughout the collab, in another remark.

“My mom didn’t even know I felt like this about my dad situation!” He wrote in a tweet.

The authenticity of Meek’s sentiments were felt across the board, as well, attracting a number of intense and personal fan reflections as a result.

”That verse Meek did on Fridayy album might be in the rafters for him. That s### was special man,” one user wrote.

Another user chimed in, “That Meek verse on Fridayy tape 🔥🔥🤮🤮🤮 He can tweet what he wants he a GOAT,” to which Meek replied, “I been doing what I want since my dad died literally lol.”

The surge in love and support Meek has received since the collaboration was released appears to have had a positive effect on him and has seemingly motivated him to get back to releasing new music consistently.

”I have a new song coming out called pizza gate!!!!!” he wrote in a separate tweet.

I have a new song coming out called pizza gate!!!!! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 28, 2025