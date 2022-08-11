Meek Mill Signs Deal With WME After Leaving Roc Nation

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill says his partnership with the WME talent agency will “give others the same chance to catch their dreams.”

Meek Mill found a new talent agency following his exit from Roc Nation Management.

The Philly native and WME announced a “strategic partnership” on Thursday (August 11). WME will represent Meek Mill in all areas as part of the deal, which includes his Culture Currency initiative.

“Meek Mill is one of the most influential voices shaping our culture today, whether it be in art, business, or social justice, and his network is equally impactful,” WME president Ari Greenburg said in a statement. “This partnership will provide an important pipeline for WME to support future cultural influencers and to provide Meek with another platform to continue building his business.”

Last month, Meek Mill explained why he left Roc Nation Management. He insisted the split was amicable and an opportunity for him to handle his own business. He expressed a desire to take risks and grow, which led to him signing with WME.

“The partnership between WME and Culture Currency is a strategic hybrid structure that will bring resources and opportunities to entertainers,” Meek Mill said. “I have grown and learned the business in an unorthodox way that is effective through relationships built on talent and creativity.”

He continued, “As an entertainer, I see us as part of the first generation that truly has influence and connections spread throughout social justice, music, sports, the movie industry, politics, business and the tech world. Taking advantage of this opportunity will allow us to give others the same chance to catch their dreams. Thank you WME for opening the door to build this bridge.”