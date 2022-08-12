Meek Mill Signs With WME Talent Agency

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The partnership is described as a “strategic hybrid structure.”

Robert “Meek Mill” Williams is no longer part of Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter’s Roc Nation management roster. A new report claims the Philadelphia-bred emcee inked a deal with William Morris Endeavor.

According to Variety, Meek Mill is one of the newest clients for the WME talent agency. WME will represent Meek in all areas. The business association is part of the 35-year-old rapper’s new Culture Currency initiative.

“The partnership between WME and Culture Currency is a strategic hybrid structure that will bring resources and opportunities to entertainers,” said Meek Mill in a statement. “I have grown and learned the business in an unorthodox way that is effective through relationships built on talent and creativity.”

He added, “As an entertainer, I see us as part of the first generation that truly has influence and connections spread throughout social justice, music, sports, the movie industry, politics, business and the tech world. Taking advantage of this opportunity will allow us to give others the same chance to catch their dreams. Thank you WME for opening the door to build this bridge.”

Meek Mill is more than a ten-year veteran of the music industry. His 2011 mixtape, Dreamchasers, helped establish him as a rising force in Hip Hop. The 2011 XXL Freshman delivered three more sequels to the Dreamchasers series.

Additionally, Meek dropped five studio LPs throughout his career. 2012’s Dreams and Nightmares, 2015’s Dreams Worth More Than Money, 2017’s Wins & Losses, 2018’s Championships, and 2021’s Expensive Pain all peaked in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 chart.

Meek Mill still serves as co-chair of the REFORM Alliance. The Board of Directors of the non-profit organization dedicated to criminal justice reform includes Jay-Z, Michael Rubin, Robert Kraft, Robert F. Smith, Van Jones, and more.