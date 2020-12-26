Meek Mill Tired Of American Lifestyle, Wants To Move Ghana

(AllHipHop News)
Philly rap star Meek Mill is tired of the American lifestyle, so he is making some plans to leave the country, to head back to the Motherland.
Meek revealed he is looking to buy some properties in Africa, specifically Ghana.
Ghana is becoming the destination for African-American’s in the U.S. In July, the government welcomed Blacks from the U.S. seeking to get away from the racial turmoil in the country.
The government even linked up with local chiefs to set aside 500 acres of land, which will accommodate about 1,500 new families. And Meek Mill might just be one of them.
“I want to buy a property in Ghana where do I start? A nice house. I need to feel that experience with my family as another option in life,” Meek Mill explained. “I don’t wanna dedicate my whole life to the American lifestyle I been living.. the odds are too stacked against us it feels like!”
In 2019, the government of Ghana launched a campaign called “The Year of the Return” to mark 400 years since the first enslaved African arriving in Jamestown Virginia.
Due to its coastal location, Ghana housed over 75% of the slave dungeons – many of which still stand today – before Africans were shipped off to the “New World” and enslaved.
The promotion attracted A-listers like Beyonce, Jay-Z, Cardi B., Ludacris, T.I., and Samuel L. Jackson, and tourism increased over 45% – thanks to African-American’s seeking to re-connect with their roots.