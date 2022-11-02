Meek Mill To Celebrate ‘Dreams And Nightmares’ Anniversary At Philadelphia Concert 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill dropped his debut LP Dreams and Nightmares on October 30, 2012. In celebration of the LP’s ten-year anniversary, the Philadelphia native will invite some friends to join him at a special event in his hometown.

The Meek Mill + Friends 10-Year Anniversary Homecoming Concert will take place at the Wells Fargo Center as part of Thanksgiving Weekend on Saturday, November 26.

Tickets for the “one-time-only” showcase featuring Meek Mill and guest appearances go on sale on Wednesday, November 2 at 10 am ET at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com.

Meek recently ran through his classic “Dreams and Nightmares” anthem at Lincoln Financial Field. That performance came before the Philadelphia Eagles versus Dallas Cowboys football game on October 16, 2022.

Dreams and Nightmares, released via Maybach Music Group and Warner Bros. Records, also hosts the singles “Believe It” featuring Rick Ross, “Amen” featuring Drake, and “Burn” featuring Big Sean.

In addition, Meek recruited Kirko Bangz, Nas, John Legend, Wale, Trey Songz, Mary J. Blige, and Louie V Gutta for Dreams and Nightmares. The Beat Bully, Jahlil Beats, Boi-1da, Key Wane, and others provided production for the project.

Dreams and Nightmares opened at #2 on the Billboard 200 album chart with 165,000 first-week sales. The Recording Industry Association of America awarded Meek Mill’s breakout LP with a Gold plaque in May 2016.

Meek Mill went on to release four additional albums – 2015’s Dreams Worth More Than Money, 2017’s Wins & Losses, 2018’s Championships, and 2021’s Expensive Pain. His catalog also contains numerous mixtapes, including the well-received Dreamchasers series.