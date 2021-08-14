Meek Mill Wants Meeting With Louis Farrakhan And Wack 100 Agrees

Meek Mill has called upon Minister Louis Farrakhan to help calm the growing attention in hip-hop, mostly over rapper Tekashi 69!

Meek Mill is tired of Wack 100’s recent social media stints, where he is siding with Tekashi 6’9 and p###### off him and other solidified rappers in the game like 21 Savage and Jim Jones.

One way he sees that some common ground can be achieved is by having a mediator come in and negotiate a truce.

He called on the master negotiator, the Honorable Louis Farrakhan, the spiritual leader of the National of Islam and one of the most respected voices in Hip-Hop.

He took to social media and said, “Wack 100 tryna keep that manipulative stupid mindframe in tact to control and influence the younger gangs he need protection from and to use … let’s have a real gangsta meeting in private with farakhan and other strong black men and speak as men and stop embarrassing ourself!”

Wack responded with “we can do that.”

Meek is most likely talking about his interview on DJ Akademiks podcast with the rainbow-haired rapper from Brooklyn that snitched several of his associates, who were gang related.

Or Wack’s arguments on Clubhouse with rappers, or talking about rappers that he should simply know better than to try.

It seems like Wack is going hard for his little bro … and the only way this sit down can happen is if Minister Farrakhan is involved.

This story is developing.