Meet Mama MGK: Machine Gun Kelly Is All Smiles Introducing His Mom To Fans

Machine Gun Kelly is patched up his relationship with his estranged mother after over two decades! Read more!

Rapper and punk rocker Machine Gun Kelly introduced to the world to his biological mother, a woman who abandoned the star when he was a child.

The Bad Boy recording artist took to social media to share a photo of the woman that gave him life (in a lot of different ways).

A simple flic, the two are sitting cross-legged, throwing up signs. Mom is chucking up a peace sign with a soft smile and a Nancy Drew brunette hairstyle, and her son is flicking up to middle fingers — also smiling with the glee of one happy soul.

He captioned the picture, “introducing … my mom.”

Fans found out about the Houston, TX native being abandoned when he was 9 years old in a song titled “Burning Memories.” The lyrics of the song says, “Yeah, this one’s for the mama that I never knew, I took acid just to burn all of my memories of you. I guess now I really wanna know the truth, How’d you leave your only child at nine for another dude?”

“All the years that you ignored me, left me sleepless in the bed; I hope that he got some kids because your only son is dead,” he raps.

This feeling of pain evaporated last year when the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, reconnected with his mother, and they started to heal their relationship.

He tweeted, “Wild story but after all these years, the fans are responsible for me and my mom finally reconnecting i love you.”

wild story but after all these years, the fans are responsible for me and my mom finally reconnecting



i love you — colson (@machinegunkelly) July 1, 2021

It is only fitting that he shared her with his fans since they are part of the

the reason he opened his heart to her in these recent times.

MGK was raised by his father, who transitioned two years ago in July 2020. At the time of his dad’s death, the rapper said, “I’ve never felt a pain this deep in my life.”