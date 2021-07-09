Megan Fox Denies “Robbing The Cradle” With MGK

Megan Fox had some really strong words for critics of her relationship with rap star-turned-rocker, Machine Gun Kelly!

Rapper-turned-actor Machine Gun Kelly got himself a firecracker with his new boo thang, Megan Fox.

People have been talking about her robbing the cradle because she is older than the former Bad Boy Records’ artist, and in a recent interview her clap back made perfect sense.

While talking to In Style, Megan Fox mentioned the double standard that she is held to in her relationship between her and MGK because she is a woman.

Megan Fox said to the magazine, “You want to talk about patriarchy? The fact that he’s four years younger than me, and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35. Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19.

“No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger … Four years? Go f### yourself.”

She added, “We would have been in high school together. That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way.”

The couple has been dating for about a year. They met on the set of the movie, “Midnight in Switchgrass.”

They announced their relationship on his social media, posting on Instagram the video for “Bloody Valentine.”

In the visual for his 2020 release, Megan Fox starred as the featured pretty girl. The two seem to be going strong and are currently not being considered for any episodes of “Love & Hip Hop.”