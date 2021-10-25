Megan The Stallion Dresses Up As Pinhead From ‘Hellraiser’ For Halloween 2021

Halloween is traditionally the holiday for children to wear disguises and collect candy from neighbors. October 31 is also a day where adults get to show off their own elaborate costumes.

Hip Hop star Megan Thee Stallion got the jump on many of her peers by already posting pictures of her Halloween 2021 ensemble. The “Thot S###” performer decided to dress up as the iconic horror character Pinhead from the Hellraiser franchise.

“Pain has a face. Allow me to show you. Gentlemen, I am pain. 🩸#hottieween,” wrote Megan Thee Stallion in the Instagram caption.

She later added in a separate IG video post, “Y’all already know my hottieween party [about to be] LIT this year 🖤🖤🖤 I can’t wait to see everyone’s costume 😈.”

The original Clive Barker-directed Hellraiser film came out in 1987. Numerous sequels followed over the years. A rebooted Hellraiser is scheduled to be released on the Hulu streaming platform in the near future.

Megan Thee Stallion is a huge fan of Halloween season and horror movies. In 2019, she released the Megan Thee Stallion P.I. in: Hottieween trilogy. R&B singer/music video director Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor was behind the camera for the digital series.