Megan The Stallion Flaunts Curvy Figure To Reveal Fashinova Jeans

Megan thee Stallion has proved she is unfazed by Lanez’s lyrical attacks.
The “Savage” beauty needed surgery for gunshot wounds sustained back in July, when the pair clashed following a night out at a Hollywood Hills party.
Megan subsequently confirmed Tory Lanez was the man who fired at her after she and her friend Kelsey Nicole climbed out of the car they had all been traveling in.
Tory Lanez has since denied the accusations on his new album, Daystar, suggesting Megan made up the claims out of jealousy.
Megan recently hopped on Instagram and posted a photo of herself captioning it, “Nothing REAL can be threatened.”
The image was taken from behind and featured Megan showing off her curvy figure in a pair of fitted jeans.
She went on to reveal she had designed the jeans with officials at clothing label Fashion Nova.
“Oh yeah and remember when I said I was collaborating with @fashionnova to make jeans for tall women. These are the first samples… coming soon,” she said.