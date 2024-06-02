Atlanta Water Woes Dampen Megan Thee Stallion Fans’ Weekend Plans

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion fans were left disheartened this weekend as the rapper’s concerts at State Farm Arena in Atlanta were abruptly canceled due to a significant water main break citywide.

The infrastructure failure disrupted town operations, compelling Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to enforce emergency protocols that led to the cancellation of Friday and Saturday shows.

Her Friday performance was rescheduled for Sunday (June 2), but the Saturday concert met the same fate as the water issues lingered.

“Unfortunately, we will need to reschedule tonight’s show at State Farm Arena due to the massive water main break that The City of Atlanta is experiencing. I’m extremely disappointed because I had a huge surprise for the Hotties tonight, but we will follow the Mayor’s protocol,” Megan Thee Stallion said. “Praying for the people who lost access to water due to this situation.”

Atlanta, we are working tirelessly and with great caution to restore your water as soon as possible. We deeply apologize for the inconvenience this has caused and appreciate your patience. Our team is committed to resolving this issue swiftly and efficiently. pic.twitter.com/tNjt0uPJhV — Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) June 1, 2024

Now, Megan Thee Stallion’s Saturday concert will take place on Monday (June 3).

The effects of the water main break rippled through the city, leading to further high-profile disruptions.

The Georgia Aquarium closed its doors on Friday and Saturday, leaving visitors without access to one of the city’s signature attractions. Other prominent destinations faced the same predicament.

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights, World of Coca-Cola, and the College Football Hall of Fame shuttered on Friday due to the water outage.

Additionally, several Fulton County libraries, including the Central Library, remained closed throughout the weekend, impacting access to public resources.