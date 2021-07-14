Coach Drops Bape Collaboration With Megan Thee Stallion

Coach just dropped a new line of streetwear with the popular brand Bape. But the bigger news is that Megan Thee Stallion is part of the campaign for the new sneaker!

You think BAPE been played out since Pharrell stopped rocking it?

Well, that’s because you haven’t seen the brand’s new collaborative line with the designer brand Coach featuring the hot girl herself, Megan thee Stallion.

Coach has stepped into streetwear to create a special collaboration that includes various accessories, leather goods and even sneakers which will have an interesting colorway that blends both logos and limited-edition patterns.

The sneakers will be called The Bapesta that will run buyers about $390. Yahoo! Sports describes the cool as “classic blue denim uppers with contrasting leather paneling, covered in Coach and Bape co-branding. Additional details include a caramel star and a chocolate dinosaur on the lateral sides.”

The Poolside, which are really just fancy house-shoes, are also stylish and priced at $125. By tapping the “Savage” rapper to model the capsule, they are sure to get attention.

She rocked with them earlier this year with a different campaign that also featured J-Lo.

The brand is not just stuck with the Houston rapper. They also connected with rapper Cordae and model Kōki.

According to Coach press release about the campaign there will also have the stars in “conversations with the cast to spotlight the creativity that is found in collaboration and how they express their unique attitude in the collection.”

This new collection launches on July 24 at Coach.com