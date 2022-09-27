Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Blogs For Spreading A Negative Narrative

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Hot Girl has some words for media outlets connecting her performance to DaBaby.

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the most recognizable mainstream rappers at the moment. In addition to making hit records, Megan’s personal life has become regular news over the last several years.

Last week, DaBaby added more fuel to the gossip fire surrounding Megan Thee Stallion. The North Carolina native used his new Baby on Baby 2 album to make allegations about his “Cry Baby” collaborator.

“The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was f###### on Megan Thee Stallion. Waited to say that s### on my next album. Hit it the day before, too. But I kept it player, I ain’t say nothing ’bout it,” rapped DaBaby on his “Boogeyman” song.

Numerous media outlets then reported that Megan reacted to DaBaby’s lyrics during her set at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. However, the Hot Girl Coach claims her comments about doing what she wants with her body were not a response.

“I feel like a lot of these blogs don’t post me until it’s something they know [a] majority of their audience can dog pile on me for [being] associated with some kind of negative narrative… [because] why is the way I start my performance to ‘Body’ damn near every show news NOW…,” tweeted Megan Thee Stallion.

She added, “I really don’t care [about] being posted AT ALL but why is it that all of a sudden out of the 1 million positive things I do/have done it only seems like when something negative happens that’s news? Like positive Megan Thee Stallion content is there lol why ignore it?”

Megan Thee Stallion does have some positive news happening. She recently launched a mental health resource website called Bad B###### Have Bad Days Too. The Traumazine album creator will also serve as host and musical guest for the October 15 episode of Saturday Night Live.

I feel like a lot of these blogs don’t post me until it’s something they know majority of their audience can dog pile on me for associated with some kind of negative narrative…bc why is the way I start my performance to BODY damn near every show news NOW… — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 26, 2022