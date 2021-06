Megan Thee Stallion is getting the hot girls involved in business, through a new partnership with CashApp!

After winning big at the BET Awards, Megan thee Stallion has partnered with CashApp to teach women how to buy stocks.

Yup … real Hot Girl sh*t!

The “Savage” chart-topper took to her Instagram to announce the partnership called “Megan Thee Stallion Stock Giveaway” and give a little advice about building her portfolio.

She captioned the post, “Investing for Hotties Listen up, Hot Girl CEO and @CashApp are here to teach you about investing. To celebrate, I’ve partnered with @CashApp to give out $1 MILLION in stock. Comment with your $cashtag for a chance to own some 🔥 #CashAppForHotties bit.ly/CashAppForHotties”

The video shows her breaking down how fans can learn the stock market with CashApp by investing as little as $1.

This collaboration is actually a sweepstakes and will last for one month, starting on Wednesday, June 30th at 10 AM PDT and ending July 29th at 11:59 PM PDT.

The contest doesn’t require any purchases from participants, but mandates that they enter via their social media (Instagram and Twitter).

CashApp has been doing business with Hip-Hop for a minute.

This year, Jay-Z sold his streaming service Tidal to Square (that owns CashApp) for a staggering $297 million.

The owner of RocNation, Meg’s management company, is now on the board of directors for the company. Hmm … we see you, Jay-Z.