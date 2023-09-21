Megan Thee Stallion Teases Joint EP & Tour With Cardi B

Will Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B officially join forces for a joint project? The Hot Girl Coach left the door open for a potential collaborative body of work with her regular musical partner.
On September 8, Cardi B released her new single “Bongos” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. That track arrived three years after the two rap stars united for the chart-topping “WAP” in 2020.
“Bongos” may not be the last song released by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. A new interview with Meg included the Texas native discussing possible future plans.
“So I’ve done two songs for her. And now I feel like I’m in a space where I know exactly what songs I want her to do for me,” Megan stated about Cardi. “So we’re really building a little EP already. We’re gonna have enough music that we need to go on tour together.”
She continued, “Me and [Cardi B] going out together will be so amazing. We are already so cool. And I feel like we got similar fans. So if she wanted to do a little EP, I would definitely be so down to do that, but we are making enough music to already have that.”
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Bongos” debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Brazilian Funk-inspired record’s official music video has amassed more than 15 million YouTube views since its premiere.
“WAP” became an international smash. The song opened at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the Billboard Global 200. The RIAA certified Cardi and Megan’s now-classic tune as 8x-Platinum in the United States.