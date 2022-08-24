Megan Thee Stallion Claims “I Developed 1501”: Blasts Carl Crawford, 1501 Ent. & J. Prince  

Megan Thee Stallion claimed 1501 and “greedy” Carl Crawford is attempting to take credit for her career and challenged them to win in court.

Megan Thee Stallion has had enough of “greedy” men trying to take credit for developing her career and claims she’s the one who actually developed her label, 1501 Entertainment.

The Savage” hitmaker has been embroiled in litigation with her label for over two years over the terms of her contract. As reported by AllHipHop.com on Tuesday (Aug. 23), Megan Thee Stallion filed an amendment to her most recent lawsuit, asking for $ 1 million in damages. She also strongly implied that 1501 was responsible for helping her latest album Traumazine leak before it was due to drop.

J. Prince waded into the dispute late on Tuesday night, challenging many of her claims and accusing her of lying. He shared a lengthy post on Instagram detailing his claims to which Megan responded by way of several tweets blasting him and the label.

Megan Thee Stallion Airs Out Her Label

She is “so over these grown ass men trying to take credit away from the work me and my mama put into the beginning of my career.” Megan claimed she “developed” her career with her mother and was already making a name for herself as a rapper before she got with 1501.

Megan says she knew “a bunch of hood n##### who just started a label for the FIRST time were not gonna be able to manage me PROPERLY.” She claims she was a ” bigger artist” when she signed with Roc Nation and so asked to renegotiate her deal. “That man is GREEDY,” Meg added.

“Was you writing my songs ?” Megan Thee Stallion questioned. “Were you with me in my dorm room recording me rapping ? What abt all that rapping out side my mamma car ? Think cyphers?? I ain’t even know YOU.”

She then claimed, “If you wanna be REALLL I DEVELOPED 1501,” before saying 1501 encounter the same issues with everybody they sign. “ask anybody in Houston how that man is fake ass N####.” She also said Carl Crawford “talked so much s###” about J. Prince, “now that’s your bestie ok 😂🙄”

Megan Thee Stallion concluded by saying she only responded because they said her name. “I don’t need validation from the internet but I’m not weak either … beat me in court not the comment section.” Check out her posts below.

J. Prince Adds His Comments

The Houston native was responding to J. Prince who took to Instagram to clarify the situation as he sees it. According to the Rap-A-Lot records CEO, Megan’s deal with 1501 is more generous than any standard industry deal. He also says she received “significantly” more than Roc Nation – her current management – pay new artists.

J. Prince also accused Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation of lying about the label and its founder “for years.” He claims Carl Crawford “discovered, developed and fully financed MTS early in her career.”

The music executive continued, noting any attempt by Megan Thee Stallion of Roc Nation to portray her contract as “unconscionable or unfair is blatantly false and contrary to the customs or norms in the music industry.”

Furthermore, J. Prince says it’s Meg who has “consistently and intentionally breached her 1501 contract with impunity for years.” He also objected to Megan’s implication in the amendment to her lawsuit that 1501 helped leak “Traumazine. He said the project dropped on its scheduled date and the label was hurt by the leak as much as “if not more than” Megan was. This, he believes, renders her claim “specious and nonsensical.” Check out his comments in full below.