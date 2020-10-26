Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Lil Baby Up For American Music Awards

(AllHipHop News)
Rap music will be in the limelight this year at the 2020 American Music Awards after several top Hip-Hop artists were announced as contenders for awards in several of the main categories this year.
Singer Dua Lipa was on hand as the nominees were announced earlier today on Good Morning America.
Roddy Ricch And Post Malone will take on Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift for Artist Of The Year. Rappers monopolized the New Artist Of The Year category with nods going to DaBaby, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat.
And, Megan Thee Stallion has a double shot at winning the Collaboration Of The Year. Her smash song “WAP” with Cardi B earned a nomination, as did the “Savage” remix featuring Beyoncé.
Meg will duke it out with DaBaby and Roddy Ricch (“Rockstar”), Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber (“10,000 Hours” and Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande (“Rain On Me”).
A full of nominees is expected to be released later today. The 2020 American Music Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22nd at 8 p.m. EST.