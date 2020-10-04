WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion Debuts On SNL And Trashes Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

(AllHipHop News)
Megan Thee Stallion is still winning.
After knocking down a summer banger, “WAP,” with Cardi B, the Houston femcee hit another milestone in her career.
Last night (October 3rd), Meg was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, with Chris Rock aa the guest host.
Megan decided to use her platform to deliver a message and support of Breonna Taylor.
During her first set, Meg opened with “Savage.”
The performance started with a clip of Tamika Mallory calling out Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron and labeling him a “sell-out” n#### who is no different than the slave traders “who sold our people into slavery.”
During a monologue, making used her own words and said: “We need to protect our black men and stand up for our black men because, at the end of the day, we’re tired of seeing hashtags of our black men.’
During her second performance, Megan brought out special guest Young Thug and the pair performed their hit song ” Don’t Stop.”
Megan is ending the year very strong.
She is nominated as Top Rap Female Artist at the Billboard Music Awards 2020 and was recently honored by TIME with an appearance on its TIME100, an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.
It is not hyperbole to say that she was one of the most influential individuals around.
Her album Suga has clocked upwards of 300 million streams. The hit song, “Savage” was meteoric — especially after the late spring and early summer made that song one of the hottest TikTok dance crazes.
#SavageChallenge even had Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, out there getting busy on social media.
The song blew even without the Beyonce remix that helped her get her first #1hit on the Billboard Hot 200.
The aforementioned, “WAP” had the highest streaming debut week out of any track in history and hit more than 93 million streams in its first 7 days.
Megan is on a roll, becoming an ambassador for Revlon, Coach, SavageXFenty, and FashionNova and this SNL spot will be the cherry on the career sundae.