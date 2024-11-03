Megan Thee Stallion Felt “Dehumanized” By Fame

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion is reclaiming her narrative with a new documentary, opening up about the challenges of fame and her journey to self-empowerment.

Megan Thee Stallion is taking control of her own story after years of feeling “dehumanized” by the media and public attention that followed her meteoric rise in the music industry.

The 29-year-old rapper, who shot to fame in 2017 with her debut single at just 22, says she quickly realized she was no longer the master of her own narrative and felt others were shaping her image in ways that didn’t reflect her true self.

Now, with her new documentary Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, streaming on Amazon, she’s laying her truth bare for the first time.

In explaining why she felt compelled to produce the documentary, the three-time Grammy winner known for hits like “Hot Girl Summer” told The Hollywood Reporter, “I started to watch a lot of people dehumanize me, and a lot of people were trying to take control of my narrative and tell my story. So that’s why I even agreed to do the documentary in the first place.”

The rapper continued, “So let me just tell my truth and lay it out on the table because y’all don’t respect s**t else but raw and honesty. I was trying to be a cookie-cutter celebrity for y’all, but it didn’t work out. I am a real g###### hot girl coach. So y’all are about to experience Megan Pete for the first time.”

Megan attributes much of her success and resilience to the influence of her late mother, Holly Thomas, who performed as a rapper under the name Holly-Wood.

“I wouldn’t be the woman I am today without Holly Thomas,” Megan said, acknowledging the role her mother played in shaping her both as a person and an artist. “My mom told me not to tell my own business, but I think this was the perfect opportunity to go ahead and tell my business.”