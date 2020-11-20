Megan Thee Stallion Disses Tory Lanez On “Shots Fired” Track Off ‘Good News’ Album

(AllHipHop News)
Back in September, Daystar “Tory Lanez” Peterson used a large portion of his Daystar album to address the July 12 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in Hollywood Hills, California. Today (November 20), Megan fired back on her new debut studio LP Good News.
The opening track of Good News is titled “Shots Fired.” On the record, Megan subliminally dissed Lanez. “Shots fired” begins with the Houston native rapping, “Imagine n##### lying ’bout shooting a real b####. Just to save face for rapper n##### you chill with.”
Megan went on to suggest that her then-friend, Kelsey Nicole, was paid off to keep silent about what happened that night. Plus, the Houston-bred rapstress claimed Lanez repeatedly called her a “b####” before firing a .22 caliber firearm at her and she is the reason the 28-year-old Canadian did not get indicted immediately.
Lanez continues to maintain he did not shoot Megan Thee Stallion. On Wednesday, the rapper/singer pleaded not guilty to assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He is due back in court on January 20.
Megan’s Good News project features DaBaby, City Girls, Lil Durk. SZA, Popcaan, Mustard, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Beyoncé, and Young Thug. The 300 Entertainment/1501 Certified release hosts the singles “Girls in the Hood,” “Don’t Stop,” “Body,” and the chart-topping “Savage Remix.”