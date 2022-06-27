Megan Thee Stallion Drags Stupid Ass Men After Roe Vs. Wade Decision

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion made a strong statement at Glastonbury against the controversial abortion decision by the Supreme Court in the United States!

Megan Thee Stallion spoke out against the U.S. Supreme Court during her set at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday.

A leaked Politico report revealed earlier this year that the Supreme Court was considering overturning Roe v Wade.

The Supreme Court overturned the decision on Friday, allowing individual U.S. states to make abortion illegal.

During the middle of her performance, Megan Thee Stallion spoke on the United States Supreme Court’s landmark decision, which means U.S. women no longer have the constitutional right to get an abortion.

The court overturned the 1973 ruling – which protected a woman’s constitutional right to have an abortion.

“You know I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t say something about these stupid-ass men… I want to have it on the m############ record that the hot boys and the hot girls do not support this b####### that y’all campaign for. My body is my m############ choice.”

This decision will now allow individual U.S. states to make abortion illegal.

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen also dedicated a duet to the U.S. Supreme Court at Glastonbury Festival as well.

The “Good 4 U” singer brought out Liltly Allen during her set for a surprise rendition of Lily’s 2009 song “F### You,” dedicating the song to the U.S. Supreme Court.