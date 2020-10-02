Megan Thee Stallion Drops “Don’t Stop” Video Featuring Young Thug Ahead Of ‘SNL’ Performance

(AllHipHop News)
Megan Thee Stallion is back with a brand new record. “Don’t Stop” featuring Atlanta’s Young Thug landed overnight. A music video for the collaboration was also published on YouTube.
Colin Tilley was behind the camera for the “Don’t Stop” visuals. He is the same veteran filmmaker who directed Cardi B’s record-breaking, controversy-causing “WAP” video which also featured Megan.
The Houston Hot Girl released “Don’t Stop” one week after Tory Lanez dropped his Daystar album. Megan Thee Stallion publicly named the Canadian citizen as the person responsible for her suffering gunshot wounds to her feet. On his LP, Lanez subtly denied shooting the rapstress in a Hollywood Hills, California neighborhood on July 12 without providing a lot of details about the incident.
Megan is set to be the musical guest on the season 46 premiere of Saturday Night Live. The forthcoming episode of the late-night sketch comedy program will air this weekend with comedy legend Chris Rock serving as the host. This will be the first SNL to broadcast from NBC’s Studio 8H since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production in March.
We’re back this Saturday with @chrisrock and Megan @theestallion for #SNLPremiere. pic.twitter.com/e7qvoUotpY
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 2, 2020