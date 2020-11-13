Megan Thee Stallion Drops Jaw-Dropping Cover And Artwork For Debut Album “Good News”

(AllHipHop News)
Finally, after years of high anticipation, the mega-star and Hip-Hop darling Megan thee Stallion is about to drop her debut album.
Aptly entitled, Good News, the Houston native notes that the album’s title is a reflection of where she is in her life. At the end of the day, regardless of whatever has come her way, Meg’s life has been filled with more good news than bad.
“I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet !” Megan said. “Through this rough a## year we’ve all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news.”
Just consider this year alone: she copped five BET Awards, including Hip Hop Artist Of The Year, MTV VMA Award for her single “Savage” that she got to slay with another Texas dynamo, Beyoncé, and was honored by TIME as one of the 100 most influential people in the world (appearing on their TIME100 annual list).
That’s not even touching “Hot Girl Summer” joint with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, 1.54 billion global streams on her “Suga,” the song “Savage” from the mixtape that banged TikTok in the head with the #SavageChallenge dance craze, topped off with the success of “WAP,” the sexy single with Cardi B that gained 93 million streams in its first 7 days.
We hope that this project brings more than just good news but sustains the impact that she has garnered over the last few years. Meg, the world wants you to win.
Meg’s album is slated to drop on November 20th.