Megan Thee Stallion Fires Back At Her Critics

(AllHipHop News)
Hip Hop recording artist Megan Thee Stallion was one of the champions of this year’s Grammy night. Meg won three awards – Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best New Artist.
The Houston native also performed “Body,” “Savage (Remix),” and “WAP” at the ceremony. Apparently, some people were not high on what Megan is offering with her music and her brand. She addressed her critics on Twitter.
“Don’t mention me if you not a hottie thanks,” tweeted Megan Thee Stallion. The 26-year-old Good News album creator was referring to the name of her diehard fans who are known as Hotties.
She added, “Before I go… y’all be acting like people force y’all to look at s### you don’t like… if you like puppies follow puppy pages, if you like food follow food pages, if you like bad b###### follow me [woman tipping hand emoji] SIMPLE K BYE,” tweeted Meg.
Don’t mention me if you not a hottie thanks
— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 17, 2021
Before I go… y’all be acting like people force y’all to look at s### you don’t like.. if you like puppies follow puppy pages , if you like food follow food pages, if you like bad b###### follow me 💁🏽♀️ SIMPLE K BYE
— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 17, 2021