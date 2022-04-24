Megan Thee Stallion Tells Gayle King She Thought Tory Lanez Might Kill Her In Teary-Eyed Interview

Megan Thee Stallion is talking publicly with Gayle King about the night Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in the feet and told her to dance! Read more!

Rap star Megan thee Stallion gave her first interview discussing the night Tory Lanez allegedly shot her.

Gayle King scored the first interview with the Houston rapper about the incident. It is slated to air tomorrow (Monday, April 25th.)

During the interview, a tearful Megan tells Gayle King details about what led to the shooting following a pool party in the Hollywood Hills on July 12th, 2020.

“It was a argument because I was ready to go, and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s like normal friend stuff, like we fuss about silly stuff all the time. But I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. Like this was one of them times where it was like it shouldn’t have got this crazy,” Megan thee Stallion said between tears.

What started as a harmless argument turned into gunplay, according to Megan thee Stallion. Tory allegedly lost his cool and began firing while telling her to “dance b####.”

“He started shooting, and I’m just like, ‘oh my God.’ He shot a couple of times. And I didn’t even want to move. I don’t want to move too quick like ’cause I’m like ‘oh my God’ if I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he can shoot something that’s like super important.’ I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me. I was really scared because I had never been shot at before,” Megan thee Stallion said, crying.

Tory Lanez was finally charged with felony assault in October 2020 after a judge ruled there was enough evidence against him.

While Megan thee Stallion is free to talk to the press about the shooting, a judge has issued a gag order against Tory Lanez. Earlier this month, the rapper was arrested and held on a $350,000 bond for violating the terms of the order.

A judge ruled Tory violated a protective order when he tweeted about the situation on his account last February.

Shortly after his release in April, the rap star dropped a song called “Muckey James,” which many felt addressed the shooting case, which could have put his freedom in jeopardy again.

However, the rap star denied that the song was about Megan. Megan also dropped a song titled “Plan B,” which many assumed was directed at Tory Lanez.

However, the rapper denied that “Plan B” was about anyone in particular.

“I was just venting ABT experiences I’ve had in relationships I’ve been in the past,” Megan said on Twitter.

Tory Lanez will stand trial this is September over the shooting. He faces up to 22 years in prison if he is convicted.