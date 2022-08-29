Megan Thee Stallion Gets Role in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Houston native Megan thee Stallion is heading to the Marvel Universe with a role in the upcoming series “She Hulk: Attorney at Law.”

Houston native Megan thee Stallion continues to power through 2022 like a boss, scoring a role in a beloved Marvel superhero TV show.

According to The Cut, the rapper will have “an undisclosed role in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.'”

The news slipped while the Grammy Award-winning artist talked about her upcoming projects, and “She-Hulk” was listed.

“Marvel fans have expected the rapper to appear in the Disney+ series ever since stunt performer Marche Day added Megan Thee Stallion’s stunt double on She-Hulk to her resume,” comic book trade CBR stated.

This is good news considering all the conflict she has been having with her label. As AllHipHop.com has reported, she has been going full out letting people know just how dirty she thinks Carl Crawford and J. Prince have been doing her.

Don’t expect the “She-Hulk” series to be super hardcore like so many other Marvel titles.

The lead writer of the flick, Jessica Gao, said the film’s creator, Charlie Cox, “has such reverence and love for that character.”

“It’s clear that the character meant so much to him, but he also came very game to play around,” she said. “He was totally up for more funny banter and having this fun dynamic with Jen and She-Hulk.”

Megan is also starring in an upcoming comedy called “F###### Identical Twins.”