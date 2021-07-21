Megan Thee Stallion Explains Why She Hid Rap Dreams From Her Mom

Meg sat down for an interview with Tyra Banks to explain why she decided to keep her desire to become a rapper a secret from her mother!

Megan Thee Stallion kept her rapping talents from her late mom when she was a kid because she wanted to be perfect before she performed for her.

The “Savage” hitmaker spent hours in the studio watching her rapping mother Holly Thomas record and knew from an early age she wanted to follow in her footsteps.

“She didn’t know I wanted to be a rapper, but I would literally watch her in the studio all day,” Megan told Tyra Banks during an interview. “I’m like, ‘This lady is everything’.

“I wanted to be perfect to her. Finally, I went to college. I was like, ‘OK, I’ve probably held this secret in long enough’. I started going to the studio by myself… I didn’t want her to shut me down. I didn’t want her to say, ‘You’re not serious about this. You don’t know’.

“I finally came to her… and I was like, ‘I can rap’. She was like, ‘No you can’t… let me hear’. I was like, ‘OK Mama. Don’t whoop me, but I’m about to curse, OK?’ So, I started going off and I’m cursing. She’s like, ‘Where did you learn all those words?'”

Thomas lost her battle with cancer in 2019.