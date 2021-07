Megan Thee Stallion continues to make power moves and hit new levels in her amazingly successful career. Her debut album “Good News” is officially platinum!

Megan Thee Stallion has hit a new milestone in her incredibly successful career.

The Houston rapper just celebrated her first platinum album, with her hit release Good News.

The album spawned several hit singles for Meg, including “Girls In The Hood,” “Cry Baby” featuring DaBaby and one of her biggest songs to date – “Body.”

Hot Girl Meg thanked her fans for powering the album to more than 1 million sales. She humbly noted nothing would be possible without them.

“This is my first platinum album and I’m so proud! I made majority of this album in my living room during quarantine,” Megan Thee Stallion said. “To see it really do it’s thing makes me so happy. Thank you toneveryone involved and most of all thank you hotties for RUNNING IT TF UP…can’t wait for y’all to see what’s next.”

Outside of music, Megan has been running things too.

This year alone, she landed several high-profile deals with a number of fashion brands.

Megan is currently a brand ambassador for Revlon, she is featured in a marketing campaign for Coach, and she has a deal to promote Calvin Klein’s underwear.

In fact, Meg lit up the internet this weekend, with a post promoting Calvin Klein’s line from women.

She posted a sexy video of herself online, on all fours with her booty up the air rocking an all white top, and matching panties.

The post sent the guys and hot girls into a frenzy. Take a look.