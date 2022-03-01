The rapper wants her fans to have an up close and personal experience.

This spring, Megan Thee Stallion is embarking on a first-of-its-kind VR concert tour experience in movie theaters.

She is has partnered with AmazeVR to launch her “Enter Thee Hottieverse” concert, a reality concert series that will span over 10 US cities, starting in April and ending in July 2022.

The VR concert tour will be shown on the big screen. AmazeVR, an LA-based VR company, set out to create a vibe that will allow the fans to have a four-dimensional seat in her performances by giving ticket holders “Hottie Mounted Displays,” the VR headsets.

The movie theater is set to feel like an actual concert venue, where people can go and rock out with other “Hotties” in the lobby (aka the VR Hottiverse).

The “Savage” rapper will perform four songs on the stage in each city but will appear right in front of fans’ faces.

Megan seems to be super excited about the upcoming tour, saying, “Virtual reality has always been an interest of mine, and I’m glad that we’ll be able to make history with this experience.”

“My hotties will get to watch me perform in a completely different and unique way, and I appreciate the AmazeVR team for helping me to bring this VR vision to life,” she continued. “I can’t wait to see the Hotties show up to the tour.”

Enter Thee Hottieverse US Tour 2022 schedule is jammed back but will afford fans multiple days in each city to fully get immersed in this new and exciting experience.

Check out the following dates:

Los Angeles April 5-10

San Francisco April 21-24

Chicago May 5-8

Dallas May 12-15

Houston May 19-22

Atlanta May 26-29

Miami June 2-5

Charlotte June 16-19

Washington DC June 23-26

New York June 30-July 3

For more information on ticketing, cinema locations and more, please visit AmazeVR.com.