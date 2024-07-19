Megan Thee Stallion Ignores U.K. Tory Lanez Fans—Announces Hurricane Beryl Relief For Elderly

Megan Thee Stallion and her organization The Pete & Thomas Foundation are providing generators for the elderly in Houston following Hurricane Beryl.

Megan Thee Stallion is opting to ignore negativity being thrown her way, and instead, gathering resources to help positively impact her hometown of Houston amid the current natural disaster response.

According to Us Weekly, Megan Thee Stallion is stepping up with a heartfelt initiative for Houston following the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl. On Thursday (July 18), the 29-year-old rapper announced that her Pete and Thomas Foundation, which founded by Megan in 2022, is teaming up with Bread of Life Inc. to launch the Emergency Power Program. This program aims to provide generators to senior citizens across Houston, ensuring they have access to electricity during the ongoing natural disaster.

“It’s been painful to watch the elderly population in Houston suffer without electricity during these devastating storms,” Megan stated. “That’s why we wanted to partner with Bread of Life to take a strategic approach to this problem and secure generators to help protect our senior citizens. We need to do our part to provide our elders with the best resources possible to withstand future emergencies.”

In addition to receiving praise from Bread of Life founder Rudy Rasmus for the partnership, which he says is a “dire need” for elderly within the community, NACC Disaster Services also issued a statement thanking Megan and the Pete & Thomas Foundation for distributing gift cards for groceries and other essentials to families affected by Hurrican Beryl.

However, it appears these days no good deed goes undone without some sort or negativity looming over the individual bringing about the change. In the hours before Megan’s foundation announced the relief for senior citizens in Houston, the “Hiss” rapper was accosted on the street following her sold-out tour stop in London at the 02 Arena.

In an Instagram post AllHipHop shared on July 18, a video of an interaction between Megan and a group of unruly fans shows her reaction after being accosted with “Free Tory Lanez” chants while walking the streets following her show. Despite being met with calls for freedom for the rapper convicted for shooting her in the foot, Megan appeared to take the high road by choosing not to respond, while shooting a grimacing look on her face as she passed the hecklers by.

Despite the recent incident in the UK, Megan’s initiative joins the efforts of other Houston Hip-Hop artists like Bun B and Trae Tha Truth, who have been actively helping the community in light of the natural disaster.

Bun B has been involved in fundraising and organizing relief efforts, while Trae Tha Truth, known for his continuous community service via his Relief Gang organization, has been on the ground distributing supplies and providing assistance to those affected by the hurricane. Together, these artists are making a significant impact in their community during these challenging times.

Hurricane Beryl caused massive destruction, leaving 2.7 million people without power and resulting in six heat-related deaths due to the intense Texas summer temperatures. Thousands are still without power over a week after the storm.

Check out the video of the London incident above.