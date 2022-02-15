Megan Thee Stallion Launches Her New Non-Profit, The Pete And Thomas Foundation

Megan thee Stallion is celebrating her 27th birthday by launching a new non-profit named after her late mother and father! Read more!

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating her 27th birthday by giving back to the community.

Instead of flaunting her fabulous gifts on the gram, Megan will bless an unsuspecting senior citizen, a student, and a cancer survivor with financial assistance on her special born day.

The giveback will kick off the launch of the Pete and Thomas Foundation, named after her deceased parents.

Her father, Joseph Pete Jr., died when she was 15, and her mom Holly Thomas, died at the age of 47 in 2019.

Meg explained why this cause is so important to her narrative.

“Launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation is easily one of the most significant endeavors that I’ll ever be part of in my career,” Megan Thee Stallion explained. “My family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal. I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services.”

Meg will give out scholarships, school supplies, and resources to support students in high-need communities through the foundation.

The Pete and Thomas Foundation will also have a unit dedicated to affordable but quality housing for senior citizens, single mothers, and families impacted by financial emergencies and natural disasters.

After graduating from Texas Southern University with her bachelor’s in health administration, it should be no shock that the GRAMMY winner will have a health and wellness division that focuses on cancer care, mental health, and food insecurity.

The foundation’s goal is to “generate awareness” by creating campaigns and programmatic activities for those in need in the aforementioned areas.

Fans can wish the rapper a happy birthday by donating to her cause by clicking here.