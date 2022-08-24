Megan Thee Stallion Lawyers Set October Date For Showdown With J. Prince And Carl Crawford

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Megan thee Stallion’s lawyers will be questioning J. Prince and Carl Crawford under oath regarding her contract in dispute worth millions!

Attorneys for rapper Megan thee Stallion will bring Hip-Hop entertainment executives J. Prince and Carl Crawford in for questioning regarding her 1501 Entertainment contract.

According to TMZ, documents filed on Tuesday, August 23rd, informed the court of an upcoming deposition where the Rap-A-Lot Records founder and Crawford will be grilled about the intricacies of the business deal she is engaged in, seeking to find misdoings that will hopefully provide the Grammy Award-winner an out from their agreement.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the “Savage” rapper is suing the label because she feels she has completed her commitment to the company with the release of her last two albums: Something for Thee Hotties and Traumazine.

The first deposition is set for October 24th and will have J. Prince answer questions from her lawyers. Crawford will have his deposition the next day.

Both depositions will take place in a Houston office building.

Megan believes J. Prince advised Crawford on how to trap her in the deal. She further states that Crawford is not satisfied with the last two albums completed her obligation to the label.

He believes the contracts don’t read that way. She wants the judge to let her out of the contract and ensure she is paid back royalties or monies previously owed, believing 1501 owes at least $1 million.

Megan thee Stallion’s lawyers have asked for an independent accountant to determine the actual amount of damages.