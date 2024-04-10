Megan Thee Stallion Links Tory Lanez Shooting Ridicule To Being “Darker Black Woman”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion was plagued by conspiracy theories and memes after accusing Tory Lanez of shooting her.

Megan Thee Stallion believed her race and complexion played a significant role in the public’s reaction to Tory Lanez shooting her. The Houston native discussed the jokes and criticism she faced as a victim in a Women’s Health cover story.

“A lot of people didn’t treat me like I was human for a long time,” Megan said. “I feel like everybody was always used to me being the fun and happy party girl. I watched people build me up, tear me down, and be confused about their expectations of me. As a Black woman, as a darker Black woman, I also feel like people expect me to take the punches, take the beating, take the lashings, and handle it with grace. But I’m human.”

Megan went through self-described “dark times” suffering from depression. She sought help by going to therapy.

“I didn’t want to get [out] from under the covers,” she said. “I stayed in my room. I would not turn the lights on. I had blackout curtains. I didn’t want to see the sun. I knew I wasn’t myself. It took me a while to acknowledge that I was depressed. But once I started talking to a therapist, I was able to be truthful with myself.”

Megan found peace as she’s now prepared to hit the road for her Hot Girl Summer Tour with a new album on the way. Tory, on the other hand, remained behind bars after a jury found him guilty of shooting Megan.

Tory was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. A California judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

The Canadian rapper/singer appealed his guilty verdict in the 2020 shooting case. Tory awaits the court’s ruling.