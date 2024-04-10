Megan Thee Stallion Links Tory Lanez Shooting Ridicule To Being “Darker Black Woman”

Megan Thee Stallion believed her race and complexion played a significant role in the public’s reaction to Tory Lanez shooting her. The Houston native discussed the jokes and criticism she faced as a victim in a Women’s Health cover story.
“A lot of people didn’t treat me like I was human for a long time,” Megan said. “I feel like everybody was always used to me being the fun and happy party girl. I watched people build me up, tear me down, and be confused about their expectations of me. As a Black woman, as a darker Black woman, I also feel like people expect me to take the punches, take the beating, take the lashings, and handle it with grace. But I’m human.”
Megan went through self-described “dark times” suffering from depression. She sought help by going to therapy.
“I didn’t want to get [out] from under the covers,” she said. “I stayed in my room. I would not turn the lights on. I had blackout curtains. I didn’t want to see the sun. I knew I wasn’t myself. It took me a while to acknowledge that I was depressed. But once I started talking to a therapist, I was able to be truthful with myself.”
Megan found peace as she’s now prepared to hit the road for her Hot Girl Summer Tour with a new album on the way. Tory, on the other hand, remained behind bars after a jury found him guilty of shooting Megan.
Tory was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. A California judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
The Canadian rapper/singer appealed his guilty verdict in the 2020 shooting case. Tory awaits the court’s ruling.