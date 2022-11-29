Megan Thee Stallion Makes History As First Black Woman To Cover Forbes 30 Under 30 Issue

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jack Harlow, Lil Durk, Baby Keem, and other Hip Hop stars made the list too.

Recording artist Megan Thee Stallion is the cover star for the 2022 edition of Forbes magazine’s 30 Under 30.

“First BLACK WOMAN on thee cover of @forbes 30 under 30 🔥. Real hot girl s### 💵💵. See you soon, Hotties, love yall,” wrote Megan on her Instagram page.

The long-running financial publication selected the “Savage” hitmaker to front the annual issue after she made the 30 Under 30 list three years ago. Forbes also ran a new feature article about Megan’s growing business empire.

Megan Thee Stallion locked up endorsement deals with Nike, Revlon, Cash App, and Popeyes. The reported $1 million deal with Popeyes includes the fast food chain offering a signature “Hottie Sauce” condiment. The 27-year-old Grammy winner now owns a franchise as well.

“I’m appreciative of Popeyes’ commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants,” said Megan Thee Stallion in October 2021. “Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur.

She added, “I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up.”

Other Hip Hop acts also made the final 30 Under 30 selections. Jack Harlow (23), Iann Dior (22), Lil Durk (29), Baby Keem (21), The Kid Laroi (18), and Don Toliver (27) were included in the Music section.

Forbes picked singers Olivia Rodrigo (18), Giveon (26), Tinashe (28), and Willow Smith (21) as well. This year’s 30 Under 30 issue also features athletes such as Devin Booker (25), Dak Prescott (28), Claressa Shields (26), and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (22).