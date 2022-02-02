Megan Thee Stallion “Manifested Beyoncé” Collab, Says Rihanna & Adele Are Next

Megan Thee Stallion revealed Rihanna is her “next dream collab,” and wants Adele too, “Somebody tell her to call me because I’m ready!”

Megan thee Stallion has revealed the artists on her hitlist, though she may have to wait for a certain collaboration.

“Because I’ve manifested Beyoncé, I feel like I have reached my ultimate goal,” Megan told PEOPLE. “Well, I also would really, really, really love to collab with Rihanna. Like that is my next dream collab,” she admits.

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé collaborated on 2020’s “Savage (Remix),” winning a Grammy for Best Rap Song at the 2021 awards.

megan thee stallion and beyoncé’s grammy moment >>>> #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/XecGN7wsE0 — #1 right here (departed) stan (@ivyknowIes) March 15, 2021

However, Megan will have to wait for some time for her dream of working with Rihanna to come true! In case you have been hiding under a rock, Rihanna is about to become a mama. She revealed her blossoming bump in a sweet photo shoot with her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky.

Megan Thee Stallion has wanted to work with the Bajan hitmaker for some time and so should have no problem exercising patience. She admitted she’s happy to wait during an interview in 2020.

“RiRi, she not putting out no music right now,” Megan told Miami’s 99 Jamz radio station. “But whenever RiRi get ready to come back, whenever she do be ready to put out some music — that is somebody that I really, really, really want to collab with.”

Elsewhere in the PEOPLE interview, she discussed the success of her latest album, “Something for Thee Hotties,” and her Best Rap Performance Grammy nomination for her single “Thot S###.”

“I feel like I’m working,” says Megan Thee Stallion. “I feel like I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing,” she adds.

“If I just continue to be Megan and just pray, I’ll be blessed. And I’m just grateful that I’m still getting brought up in these conversations and people are still appreciating my music. So I just feel like I’m doing something right,” she continues.

The Houston, Texas hitmaker would also like to work with singer Adele one day. Megan revealed she has seen the viral video mashup of Adele’s “Water Under the Bridge” and her hit “Body.”

“Oh my God. Yes. I’ve seen it,” Megan exclaimed. “If Adele wants me to come get on the track, be the dancer, I’m there, I’m here for it,” she added. “Somebody tell her to call me because I’m ready!”

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion set pulses racing with another of her collaborative efforts. The raunchy video for “Lick,” her new song with dancehall artiste, Shenseea, lit up the internet when it was released last week. Watch it below.

Shenseea, Megan Thee Stallion – Lick