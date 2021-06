Megan Thee Stallion just lit up the internet like it was the 4th of July! Check out these bikini pics from her new line with Fashion Nova!

Megan the Stallion has used sex to shoot her to the top of the charts.

Her new project shows fans why her hit song “Body” is more than just a dope jingle, but a personal anthem.

The native Houstonian has recently dropped her new swim line with Fashion Nova.

On Instagram, she modeled the sexy apparel.

The body toned pictures are edited photoshopped up and she almost looks like a vintage pin-up girl art piece.

The line is 80s Miami Revival and is priced reasonably ranging from $19.99 and $49.99.

In three of the images, she is wearing teeny-weeny bathing suits. The black and pink will

both go for $39.99 and a neon yellow string

set can be yours for $34.99. One shocking outfit is a distressed summer sunsuit that is also $39.99 that she models while playfully washing the car in sudsy thot-squat.

“We worked hard to make sure all the sexiest pieces, for all body types, were in this collection,” Megan said in a statement. “I am so excited to get my hotties ready for summer.”

This will be her second collection the GRAMMY award-winning rapper has with Fashion Nova. Her first came out last November, days before her debut studio album, Good News