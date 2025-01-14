EXCLUSIVE: Megan Thee Stallion Refuses To Let Milagro Gramz Off The Hook For Being “Hired Gun” For Tory Lanez

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion is blasting blogger Milagro Cooper for being a “hired gun” tied to rapper Tory Lanez in the latest round of legal war.

Megan Thee Stallion filed a scathing reply to Milagro Gramz’s attempt to dodge a defamation lawsuit after she accused the blogger of spearheading a smear campaign allegedly crafted to destroy the rapper’s credibility and reputation.

The Houston-born rapper isn’t holding back—her attorneys’ filings allege Milagro Gramz spread false narratives at the behest of Tory Lanez, the Hip-Hop artist convicted last year of shooting Megan during a heated 2020 altercation.

Megan claims the blogger crossed the line between free speech and malicious falsehoods, launching what her legal team described as a full-blown campaign of destruction.

The suit argues that Gramz falsely accused Megan of lying under oath in Lanez’s trial, during which Lanez was convicted of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

In their opposition to Milagro’s motion to dismiss, Megan’s lawyers wrote, “Whether Tory Lanez shot Ms. Pete is verifiable—and has been verified in a court of law.”

“The post-truth world [Milagro Gramz] thinks she lives in is not reality. Whether [Tory Lanez shot [Megan Thee Stallion] is verifiable. Whether [Megan Thee Stallion] told the truth about the shooting was verified by a unanimous jury verdict,” her lawyer, Daniel L. Humphrey, fumed.

Megan’s attorneys maintain these allegations aren’t protected opinions or online gossip. They claim the blogger took deliberate actions to damage Megan’s career by muddying the truth.

The lawsuit gets more specific, accusing Milagro Gramz of intentionally egging on Lanez’s supporters and aligning herself with his family.

Megan contends that Gramz referred to her mental state with phrases like “legally retarded” while also dubbing her an alcoholic. According to the filing, this campaign of calculated harassment caused Megan severe emotional trauma.

The filing also highlights Gramz’s alleged promotion of a doctored pornographic video bearing Megan’s likeness.

Court documents claim Milagro Gramz liked the video on X and directed followers to her “Likes” tab, where the explicit footage was available to her approximately 100,000 followers.

Megan’s team asserts this constitutes a violation of Florida law, which bans the distribution of altered sexual content involving identifiable individuals.

“This case is not about the right to express opinions on a criminal trial or…to silence opinions she disagrees with. Instead, it is about a malicious smear campaign undertaken for the sole purpose of harming Ms. Pete in retaliation for her defiance of a violent criminal,” the filing reads.

The lawsuit brands Milagro Gramz as a willing participant in a larger effort to tarnish Megan’s reputation, describing the blogger’s behavior as “conspiratorial coordination” with Tory Lanez’s family.

Megan’s legal team argued that the case isn’t about free expression but rather an effort to seek justice against an individual they allege knowingly spread harmful lies.