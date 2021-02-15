Megan Thee Stallion, NLE Choppa & 21 Savage Albums Earn Gold Plaques

(AllHipHop News)
The Recording Industry Association of America announced numerous albums were awarded new certifications in the month of January and the early days of February 2021. For example, projects by Megan Thee Stallion and NLE Choppa picked up RIAA Gold plaques last month.
Megan’s Good News crossed the 500,000 unit mark. The self-described Houston Hottie dropped her debut studio album in November 2020 with contributions from DaBaby, City Girls, Lil Durk, SZA, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Beyoncé, Young Thug, Popcaan, and Mustard.
Memphis rhymer NLE Choppa also recently picked up a Gold plaque from the RIAA. His Top Shotta LP came out in August 2020. The Warner Records release featured guest appearances by Mulatto, Roddy Ricch, Chief Keef, and Lil Baby.
On February 8, the RIAA certified 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode II as a Gold album. The Atlanta-bred rapper and the St. Louis-bred producer let loose their collaborative sequel in October 2020. Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman narrates the project which includes features by Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy.
In addition, Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s 2018 joint effort Kids See Ghosts was certified Gold on January 29. R&B vocalist Jhené Aiko secured her first Platinum album when 2020’s Chilombo was certified moving over 1 million units on January 11. Michael Jackson’s 1979 classic Off The Wall inched closer to Diamond status by breaking the 9x-Platinum barrier on February 2.