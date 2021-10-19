Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine Celebrate One Year Anniversary

Pardi and Meg show each other love on social media.

Hip Hop culture is home to celebrity couples such as Beyoncé & Jay-Z, Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz, Remy Ma & Papoose, and Cardi B & Offset. There is another Hip Hop pairing that is still going strong – Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine.

Yesterday (October 18), Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine celebrated being in a relationship together for one year. Both rappers commemorated the anniversary with respective Instagram posts.

Megan Thee Stallion uploaded ten photos of the two performers to her IG page. The self-proclaimed Hot Girl Coach’s caption read, “1 year of fun with you 🧡.”

Pardison Fontaine shared a 1:25-minute video montage of his time with Meg. The clip began with Pardi saying, “I love you because your presence is a gift all in itself.”

Megan The Stallion and Pardison Fontaine apparently began dating in October 2021. However, they did not make their relationship officially public until Meg confirmed Pardi is her boyfriend during an Instagram Live in February 2021.

Pardison Fontaine rose to fame as a co-writer for Megan The Stallion’s “WAP” collaborator Cardi B. His single “Backin’ It Up” with Cardi hit the Top 40 of the Hot 100 chart. The song is certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Megan Thee Stallion burst onto the music scene with the Platinum-certified “Big Ole Freak” off the Tina Snow EP. The Houston native went on to release Fever in 2019 as well as Suga and Good News in 2020.