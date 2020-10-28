Megan Thee Stallion Prevails As Top Winner At 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards

Roddy Ricch and Beyoncé had big nights too.

2020 has been an up-and-down year for Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper earned her first two #1 singles on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart (“WAP” with Cardi B and “Savage Remix” with Beyoncé), but she was also the victim of a shooting in California.

Last night was another high for Meg. The Hot Girl Coach won three trophies at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards. Thee Stallion was named Hustler of the Year and Hip Hop Artist of the Year. She also scored a victory for Best Collaboration (“Savage Remix”).

Other winners include Roddy Ricch who pulled off double triumphs for Song of the Year (“The Box)” and Album of the Year (Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial). Beyoncé was also a two-time winner for Best Collaboration and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse (“Savage Remix”).

The late Pop Smoke was crowned Best New Hip Hop Artist, and Rapsody won Lyricist of the Year. Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” won Impact Track. Master P received the I Am Hip Hop honor. The event was hosted by The 85 South Show‘s Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean.

Check out the complete list of 2020 BET Hip Hop Award winners below:

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

FUTURE FEATURING DRAKE – “LIFE IS GOOD”

BEST COLLABORATION

MEGAN THEE STALLION FEATURING BEYONCÉ – “SAVAGE (REMIX)”

BEST DUO OR GROUP

CHRIS BROWN AND YOUNG THUG

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

TRAVIS SCOTT

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

RAPSODY

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

TEYANA “SPIKE TEE” TAYLOR

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

HIT-BOY

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

MEGAN THEE STALLION

SONG OF THE YEAR

RODDY RICCH – “THE BOX” (PRODUCED BY 30 ROCK & DATBOISQUEEZE)

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

RODDY RICCH – “PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL”

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

POP SMOKE

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

MEGAN THEE STALLION

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

BEYONCÉ – “SAVAGE (REMIX)”

IMPACT TRACK

LIL BABY – “THE BIGGER PICTURE”

DJ OF THE YEAR

D-NICE

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

THE JOE BUDDEN PODCAST

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

STORMZY (UK)

