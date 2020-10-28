Megan Thee Stallion Prevails As Top Winner At 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards

(AllHipHop News)
2020 has been an up-and-down year for Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper earned her first two #1 singles on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart (“WAP” with Cardi B and “Savage Remix” with Beyoncé), but she was also the victim of a shooting in California.
Last night was another high for Meg. The Hot Girl Coach won three trophies at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards. Thee Stallion was named Hustler of the Year and Hip Hop Artist of the Year. She also scored a victory for Best Collaboration (“Savage Remix”).
LETS GOOO HOTTIESSSS🔥🔥🔥 we just wont f###### stop 😛 thank you @BET pic.twitter.com/F7Xz3akkFK
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 28, 2020
Other winners include Roddy Ricch who pulled off double triumphs for Song of the Year (“The Box)” and Album of the Year (Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial). Beyoncé was also a two-time winner for Best Collaboration and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse (“Savage Remix”).
The late Pop Smoke was crowned Best New Hip Hop Artist, and Rapsody won Lyricist of the Year. Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” won Impact Track. Master P received the I Am Hip Hop honor. The event was hosted by The 85 South Show‘s Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean.
Shoutout to the Queen 🐝 @beyonce for taking home the 👑 for Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse for Savage (Remix) #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/zhWAkK7pAL
— #HipHopAwards (@HipHopAwards) October 28, 2020
Check out the complete list of 2020 BET Hip Hop Award winners below:
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
FUTURE FEATURING DRAKE – “LIFE IS GOOD”
BEST COLLABORATION
MEGAN THEE STALLION FEATURING BEYONCÉ – “SAVAGE (REMIX)”
BEST DUO OR GROUP
CHRIS BROWN AND YOUNG THUG
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
TRAVIS SCOTT
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
RAPSODY
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
TEYANA “SPIKE TEE” TAYLOR
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
HIT-BOY
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
MEGAN THEE STALLION
SONG OF THE YEAR
RODDY RICCH – “THE BOX” (PRODUCED BY 30 ROCK & DATBOISQUEEZE)
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
RODDY RICCH – “PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL”
BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST
POP SMOKE
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
MEGAN THEE STALLION
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
BEYONCÉ – “SAVAGE (REMIX)”
IMPACT TRACK
LIL BABY – “THE BIGGER PICTURE”
DJ OF THE YEAR
D-NICE
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
THE JOE BUDDEN PODCAST
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
STORMZY (UK)