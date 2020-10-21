Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To Tory Lanez’s Instagram Live Session

(AllHipHop News)
Once again Tory Lanez addressed the pending court case involving Megan Thee Stallion being shot at in Hollywood Hills, California. After essentially denying being the perpetrator on his Daystar album, the Canadian took to Instagram Live on Tuesday in an attempt to convince the public he’s not guilty while also claiming he is still friends with Meg.
GOING ON IG LIVE TONIGHT …. 8 PM …. ILL SEE U THERE .
— Tory Lanez (@torylanez) October 20, 2020
“It’s not accurate information. I don’t ever wanna come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where I’m disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she’s still my friend,” said Lanez. “No matter what, even if she doesn’t look at me like that, I look at her like she’s still my friend.”
It appears Megan Thee Stallion does not feel the same way about Tory Lanez. The “Don’t Stop” rapper posted a tweet last night that seems to be a response to the 28-year-old singer’s Instagram broadcast. Meg simply tweeted, “This N#### genuinely crazy.”
This N#### genuinely crazy
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 21, 2020
Previously, Megan publicly named Lanez as the person that allegedly shot at her feet following an argument as the two recording artists, her friend, and his bodyguard were leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s home. Meg later revealed photos that showed injuries to her feet, and official Cedars-Sinai Medical Center records confirmed shrapnel was found in her heel at the hospital.
In connection with the July 12 shooting, Lanez has been charged with felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison.