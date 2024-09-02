Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With BTS’s RM

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion announced her new single “Neva Play” featuring RM of K-pop sensation BTS, set to release Friday, September 6.

The Hip-Hop artist shared the news via social media, confirming rumors that had circulated over the weekend. Her Instagram post showed a promotional drawing of herself sporting blue hair and holding cash while RM looks back over his shoulder.

“Neva Play with RM out Friday hotties x army #megjoon,” she captioned the image. Megan also expressed her excitement, saying, “This is one of my favorite RM verses I’ve heard! I’ve never heard him rap in this style before.”

This collaboration follows Megan’s successful release of her third studio album, Megan, in June.

Megan Thee Stallion has been in the spotlight not only for her music but also for her recent involvement in political activism.

Last month, she performed at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate marches toward the upcoming November 5th election.

For RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, this collaboration marks another milestone in his prolific career.

Known as the leader, rapper, and songwriter of the globally renowned boy band BTS, RM also released his solo album Right Place, Wrong Match in May.

The album demonstrated his versatility and set the stage for future collaborations like “Neva Play.”

Megan’s new single promises an intriguing blend of her confident rap style with RM’s unique approach to K-pop lyricism, offering fans a fresh auditory experience.

Their collaboration symbolizes a bridging of cultures and musical styles, making this release highly anticipated.