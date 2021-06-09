Megan Thee Stallion Establishes Scholarship At The Roc Nation School Of Music, Sports And Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion just established a scholarship for students who might want to attend the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment

What’s exactly is “Real Hot Girl S###?”

College-educated rapper Megan thee Stallion is showing her fans what it is by establishing a scholarship at Long Island University for students interested in the music business.

The Houston artist, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, will be creating a full-tuition, four-year scholarship for LIU students enrolled at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports, and Entertainment.

In addition to the scholarship, she will personally impact their education as a participant in their “Industry Expert Speaker Series,” where she won’t only be talking about “body-oddy-oddy.”

Students will have the opportunity to hear about Meg’s industry enterprise and various aspects of how she moves like a boss.

A student herself, she shares, “Getting an education is incredibly important to me. I still have academic goals that I want to achieve, so if I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it’s a victory.”

“It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game-changer in whichever fields they choose,” she continued.

Megan leads by example, showing that you simply can’t give up no matter what challenges (good or bad). Despite her hectic schedule as a top-charting superstar, she is also studying Health Care Administration at Texas Southern University.

With her degree, she plans to open and manage assisted-living facilities in her hometown. She has stayed the course despite losing her mom in 2019, getting shot, a demanding recording itinerary, press, tours, and the thousands of other things that may distract her.

In 2020, Nicki Minaj (her O.G.) noticed just how hard she was working and gave her props.

Prospective students looking to get undergraduate degrees in applied music; music technology, entrepreneurship and production; sports communication and marketing; sports management; and vocal performance– can apply for Megan’s scholarship opportunity at apply.liu.edu/rn.

The first classes, which will also see producer 9th Wonder as a member of the faculty as a visiting professor and artist in residence, start in the Fall 2021 semester.