Megan Thee Stallion Shares Her “Mood” Following The Release Of Tory Lanez’s ‘Daystar’ Album

(AllHipHop News)
Tory Lanez’s Daystar was one of the most discussed topics on the internet this weekend. The 17-track project centered around the Canadian citizen sharing his perspective on what happened the night of July 12 when Megan Thee Stallion suffered a gunshot wound in Hollywood Hills, California.
Megan publicly named Lanez as the person that shot her in the feet. Lanez insinuated that Megan is not telling the truth. Both rappers have yet to reveal everything they know about the incident, and the public is still waiting to hear the full story of what happened that night.
While Lanez used Daystar as a way to fuel his fans with new information they can use to defend him online, Megan offered a very simple message for her 15.6 million Instagram followers. On Sunday, the “Savage” and “WAP” hitmaker posted a photo of herself wearing rings that read, “F*CK YOU.” She wrote in the IG caption, “Mood.”
Back in July, news broke that Megan Thee Stallion was allegedly the victim of a violent incident after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s house. Tory Lanez was arrested at the scene and charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Conflicting reports about the matter led to Megan accusing Lanez’s team of planting stories in the media in an attempt to attack her credibility.